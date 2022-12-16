Semi-truck driver arrested after a hit and run with Nebraska State Trooper leads to pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A semi-truck driver has been arrested following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on I-80.

Here's what we know from NSP

At 5:10 p.m. after NSP received information about a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly on I-80 near Lincoln. A trooper saw the semi driving recklessly and attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 409.

According to NSP, the semi pulled over to the shoulder and accelerated in reverse which led to it striking a patrol car. The trooper's car was disabled and the trooper was injured.

Police then say the semi fled westbound on I-80. Shortly after, a Seward County Sheriff’s Deputy located the semi and also attempted a traffic stop. The semi-driver allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit started.

Troopers took over the pursuit as the semi entered York County. As the semi passed the Grand Island interchanges, stop sticks were deployed to slow the vehicle. The semi lost multiple tires, but it continued driving westbound on Interstate 80. Allegedly during the pursuit, the semi-driver attempted to strike multiple patrol vehicles.

The semi was able to be stopped near mile marker 252 at around 7:45 p.m. The driver of the semi allegedly refused to exit the vehicle or respond to repeated commands from troopers.

About after an hour of attempting to have the driver exit voluntarily, an NSP K9 was deployed into the cab of the semi. The driver then exited immediately and was taken into custody.

The driver has been identified as 56-year-old Kasey Martinson of Sanborn, North Dakota. Charges are pending.

The injured trooper was transported to Bryan Health Center West Campus by another trooper and has been treated for minor injuries and released.

