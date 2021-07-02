Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sen. Blood distributing free signs to help veterans with PTSD

Fireworks and loud noises can trigger PTSD symptoms
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 16:50:07-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - State Sen. Carol Blood is distributing free yard signs to area veterans on Saturday.

The yard signs let people know that a veteran lives there and asks people be courteous with fireworks.

"We know that the worst outcome of PTSD is suicide and the numbers remain concerning," explained Blood. "We make the signs available each year as gentle reminders to our neighbors that they may have a veteran living next door and for many the pain of war never dissipates and the sounds of loud fireworks can trigger PTSD-related trauma.

The signs will be available at the July 3 Bellevue Farmers' Market located in Washington Park (20th & Franklin) from 8 a.m. to noon.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018