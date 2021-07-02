Sen. Blood distributing free signs to help veterans with PTSD

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - State Sen. Carol Blood is distributing free yard signs to area veterans on Saturday.

The yard signs let people know that a veteran lives there and asks people be courteous with fireworks.

"We know that the worst outcome of PTSD is suicide and the numbers remain concerning," explained Blood. "We make the signs available each year as gentle reminders to our neighbors that they may have a veteran living next door and for many the pain of war never dissipates and the sounds of loud fireworks can trigger PTSD-related trauma.

The signs will be available at the July 3 Bellevue Farmers' Market located in Washington Park (20th & Franklin) from 8 a.m. to noon.

