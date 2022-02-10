Watch
Sen. Brett Lindstrom announces running mate in race for governor

Nati Harnik/AP
Neb. state Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha introduces LB 303, his tax relief measure, at the Legislature's Revenue Committee, in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Gov. Ricketts' plan to curtail sharp increases in property taxes is drawing favorable reviews from Nebraska farmers, but some rural lawmakers say more is needed to help the agriculture industry. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Brett Lindstrom
Posted at 7:48 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 08:48:45-05

HASTINGS, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday morning, Nebraska Senator Brett Lindstrom announced his choice for Lt. Governor.

His pick is Dave Rippe, former Director of Economic Development for the State of Nebraska.

“Throughout his career, Dave Rippe has fought for the people of Nebraska - strengthening our communities by helping home-grown Nebraska companies to expand, attracting big meaningful job creators, developing housing across the state, and now – to join me in bringing a New Generation of Conservative Leadership to the state,” Lindstrom said in a statement. “I know Dave is the right person to help grow Nebraska, and together, we will make Nebraska competitive for generations to come.”

Dave Rippe responded to the announcement: “I am honored and ready to work alongside Brett Lindstrom and provide a New Generation of Leadership for Nebraska. A New Generation of Leadership to fix a broken tax-system, cut red tape, and to bring people together to do big things. I’m ready to go – let’s get to work” he concluded.

