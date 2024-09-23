Sen. McDonnell "will oppose any attempted changes to our electoral college system before the 2024 election"

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Statement from Nebraska State Senator Mike McDonnell regarding Winner Take All, released on September 23, 2024:

"Elections should be an opportunity for all voters to be heard, no matter who they are, where they live, or what party they support. For decades, Nebraska has tried to live up to that ideal by allocating our electoral college votes in a way that gives all Nebraskans an equal voice in choosing our President. For Omaha, the city I love and have called home for 58 years, it brings tremendous national attention, is impactful on our local economy and forces Presidential candidates to make their case to all Nebraskans, instead of just flying over and disregarding us.

In recent weeks, a conversation around whether to change how we allocate our electoral college votes has returned to the forefront. I respect the desire of some of my colleagues to have this discussion, and I have taken time to listen carefully to Nebraskans and national leaders on both sides of the issue. After deep consideration, it is clear to me that right now, 43 days from Election Day, is not the moment to make this change.

I have notified Governor Pillen that I will not change my long-held position and will oppose any attempted changes to our electoral college system before the 2024 election. I also encouraged him and will encourage my colleagues in the Unicameral to pass a constitutional amendment during next year's session, so that the people of Nebraska can once and for all decide this issue the way it should be decided – on the ballot.

This November, Nebraskans will have the chance to elect candidates at every level who reflect their views, including on this issue. That's how it should be. Nebraska voters, not politicians of either party, should have the final say on how we pick a President. I want to thank the voters who reached out to me for engaging in democracy and for showing America who Nebraskans are—fiercely independent, filled with pride about our great city of Omaha, and deeply devoted to the promise of American democracy."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.