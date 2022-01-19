Sen. Tony Vargas files to run for Congress Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Sen. Tony Vargas officially filed to run for Congress in Nebraska’s 2nd District Wednesday.

Vargas announced his campaign in July 2021 and is a registered Democrat. Republican challenger Don Bacon filed for re-election Jan 5.

“Over the last decade in public office, I’ve worked hard every day to make sure that people can have access to the same opportunities my parents gave me. Nebraskans deserve affordable, quality health care. They deserve jobs with living wages that support a family and allow each generation to have a little bit more. And they deserve a world-class education no matter where they’re born, because as my family can attest firsthand: education is the key to improving your life,” said Vargas.

Currently, Vargas represents District 7 in Nebraska which covers downtown and much of southeastern Omaha

