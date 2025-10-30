Senator Ricketts opposed to using 'nuclear option' to reopen government

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Four weeks into the government shutdown, Republicans and Democrats continue to blame the other side for refusing to vote to reopen the government.

Reporter Molly Hudson spoke with Sen. Pete Ricketts Wednesday to ask why Republicans in the Senate aren't using all options to pass a budget bill to fund programs like SNAP.

Ricketts against bypassing filibuster to reopen government

The 'nuclear option' is when the Senate goes around the 60-vote requirement and uses a simple majority instead. Republicans recently used it to confirm a slate of Trump judicial appointments.

Late Wednesday, CBS News reported for the first time in weeks there have been signs of progress on ending the shutdown.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.