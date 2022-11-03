Seniors across Nebraska and Iowa compete in cornhole tournament

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — In a first-of-its-kind event Thursday in Papillion seniors from Omaha, Lincoln and Des Moines gathered for a corn hole tournament.

More than 100 residents from Immanuel communities competed at Trinity Family Life Center and their excitement was visible.

Some brought pom-poms or wore Christmas sweaters and there was even some stiff competition between competitors.

Emmett Williams, a participant, said there was no time for idle conversation.

“It wasn't there,” said Williams. “My thought was...am I going to get it in the hole, or is it going to run off the board or where? So, it was good.”

Immanuel's medical director said the 11 teams competing today represent every one of their communities and each had its own competitions to see who they would send.

