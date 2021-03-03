Seniors hesitant to accept scheduling calls for vaccine appointments in Mills County

GLENWOOD, Ia. (KMTV) - The fear of suspicious phone calls from people trying to steal money or identities is getting in the way of seniors getting scheduled for vaccinations.

Suspicious calls are ones everyone dreads, and tries to avoid. But Julie Lynes with Mills County Public Health wants to say not all unfamiliar calls are bad ones.

"What we want to say to the population is, 'We are partnered with Connections, they will be calling, please take the call or call them back if you miss it,'" said Lynes.

Lynes says the indicators of a suspicious phone call are if the caller asks for your social security number or banking information. There should be no financial involvement with scheduling a vaccine.

Nick Dellamano, a sales associate at Cell Phone Repair in Council Bluffs, says it's always important to ask follow-up questions.

"Do your research, make sure you have all the information before you give away any of your information," Dellamano said.

Lynes says there are seniors in Polk County who were getting suspicious calls, so trusting your instincts is of utmost importance.

"If you get a phone call and any part of it doesn't feel right to you and you have any hesitation whatsoever, just hang up, call our office and we'll make sure you are talking to the right people and getting what you called for," Lynes said.

If a senior gets a call about scheduling and does not pick up, Connections will leave a voicemail so seniors can call and get back on the schedule.

"When you see that population come in, it's an upbeat, happy event to be able to do those clinics with those population because we are going to be able to turn the corner on this process with them," Lynes said.

Connections Area Agency On Aging has four people assisting with scheduling and Mills County Public Health has two people helping in the office.