Sentencing in July for 80-year-old woman who killed husband

A federal appeals court sided with Omaha Public Schools in a lawsuit filed by the family of a young woman who was sexually assaulted by her middle school teacher.
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jun 22, 2021
MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — An 80-year-old southwestern Nebraska woman faces sentencing next month for killing her husband, though she claimed it was in response to years of abuse.

KNOP-TV reports that Lavetta Langdon of McCook will be sentenced July 12. She pleaded no contest to manslaughter earlier this month.

Langdon was arrested in August after police found 79-year-old Larry Langdon shot to death in his bedroom. Lavetta Langdon told investigators that her husband had struck her during a fight over money. Police say Lavetta Langdon then took a handgun and shot him in the chest. Lavetta Langdon told police she had been the victim of domestic violence for 30 years.

