Septemberfest honors local labor workers during weekend of fun

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After taking a year off because of COVID-19, the annual Septemberfest returned to the CHI Health Center this Labor Day weekend with all the games, rides and grub of years past, as well as some new attractions like the traveling shark show.

Kyndall Walker, who was attending the festival with her family, said she was having a lot of fun throughout the day from walking in the Labor Day parade to being part of the shark show.

“I really liked it because it had sharks with it and it’s just fun," Kyndall said.

For over 40 years, Septemberfest has hosted the Salute to Labor, acknowledging the people in the community who keep things running and who the day is in honor of.

Manuel Walker, Kyndall's dad, is a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He said this weekend reminds him of the sacrifices of past labor workers.

“Because of the local unions, we fought for the Labor Day weekend, and so we’re lucky to enjoy it," Manuel said.

Manuel was proud to represent his union at the Labor Day parade on Monday morning.

“I like to be part of something that you can feel proud of," Manuel said. "Obviously for the younger generation, I can go home and tell her, 'Look, Daddy did that. Daddy helped build that.’”

Like many families, they took this extra day away from work to spend some quality time together.

