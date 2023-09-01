SeptemberFest kicks off Labor Day weekend celebration on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha has a tradition of supporting Labor Day with an entire weekend of fun.

SeptemberFest starts on Friday and runs through Labor Day. Folks will find rides, food, face painting and even MMA fights in the entertainment tent.

They will also have a wall to honor people who served in the military.

"The military wall is actually a really cool thing. This is going to be called the Wall of the Fallen and it's going to be 3,400 square feet. It's going to contain 34 towers, oh which will contain pictures of people that have fallen during wartime," said Marcus Morse.

Military families and retirees can get in free Friday night and Saturday afternoon.Click here for more information.

