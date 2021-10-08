Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Serese Cole emcees fundraiser for Heartland Hope Mission and those experiencing food insecurity

items.[0].videoTitle
It was a fun night, even if Serese ended up staying up a bit past her bedtime — but some causes like this are so important they're worth sacrificing a little bit of sleep.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 13:44:07-04

It was a fun night, even if Serese ended up staying up a bit past her bedtime — but some causes like this are so important they're worth sacrificing a little bit of sleep.

A popular game based on accumulating wealth proved to inspire a much higher goal Thursday night — a goal to make sure everyone in the community gets enough to eat.

The Heartland Hope Mission held its "MonHopely" event and KMTV was a proud sponsor. Anchor Serese Cole had the honor of serving as its emcee.

In addition to speakers, there was a silent auction and people could bid on trips and gift baskets.

“Our goal for tonight's event is $350,000. That's very aggressive, yes. But, it's very doable with your generosity.”

For more information: HeartlandHopeMission.org

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018