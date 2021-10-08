Serese Cole emcees fundraiser for Heartland Hope Mission and those experiencing food insecurity

It was a fun night, even if Serese ended up staying up a bit past her bedtime — but some causes like this are so important they're worth sacrificing a little bit of sleep.
A popular game based on accumulating wealth proved to inspire a much higher goal Thursday night — a goal to make sure everyone in the community gets enough to eat.
The Heartland Hope Mission held its "MonHopely" event and KMTV was a proud sponsor. Anchor Serese Cole had the honor of serving as its emcee.
In addition to speakers, there was a silent auction and people could bid on trips and gift baskets.
“Our goal for tonight's event is $350,000. That's very aggressive, yes. But, it's very doable with your generosity.”
For more information: HeartlandHopeMission.org
