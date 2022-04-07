Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two dead following head-on collision in Bennington early Thursday

Image from iOS (11).jpg
SEAN KELLY
Image from iOS (11).jpg
Posted at 7:46 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 09:45:34-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two people have died following a crash early Thursday in Bennington, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Highway 36 and 126th St.

One driver drove into the other driver's lane, according to authorities. Both victims were men and the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone who may have information on the accident to call them.

Highway 36 is expected to be closed for a while.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018