Two dead following head-on collision in Bennington early Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two people have died following a crash early Thursday in Bennington, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Highway 36 and 126th St.

One driver drove into the other driver's lane, according to authorities. Both victims were men and the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone who may have information on the accident to call them.

Highway 36 is expected to be closed for a while.

This is a developing story.

There is a bad crash in Bennington on Highway 36 and 126th St. The road is closed in both directions. You will need a detour if you usually take this route. pic.twitter.com/t77OL6XgDO — Caitlin Connell (@CaitlinCOnTV) April 7, 2022

