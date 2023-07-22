Set up underway for oldest county fair in Nebraska, organizers expecting thousands to attend over weekend

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County fair kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston. Organizers and vendors spent Friday afternoon setting up for the weekend.

A giant slide is set up in the parking lot, a kids zone inside with interactive science and technology. There will also be stage shows and of course a livestock show.

Organizers of the fair said there is a little something for everyone with an emphasis on agriculture literacy.

"When we think about agriculture, it doesn't matter whether you are in accounting, IT, legal profession, whatever that might be, you are supporting agriculture in some fashion and putting food on the table. So we are educating how young minds can make that spark and light that fire and talk about how they can make an impact on where their food comes from," said Matt Gunderson, chair of the Douglas County Fair Advisory Board.

The fair runs through Sunday at 5 p.m. and is free. For more information and a full schedule of events at the fair, visit douglascountyfair.org

