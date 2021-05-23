Seven arrested after gathering outside OPOA property

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Seven people were arrested on Saturday night following a gathering outside the Omaha Police Officers Association.

Police said around 40 to 50 people entered the parking lot of the Omaha Police Officers Association just before 9 p.m. and left three severed pig heads wearing costume police hats.

According to police, members of the crowd spoke through megaphones for about 20 minutes.

"A police commander on scene then used a PA to advise that the property was private and that the crowd was trespassing. Multiple announcements urging the crowd to disperse were made over a 10 minute period," police said in a release on Sunday morning.

Police said they declared the gathering an unlawful assembly at 9:10 p.m.

"Numerous additional announcements were made, yet the crowd refused to disperse," police said. "As officers moved to begin making arrests the crowd fled into the street to the west."

The seven people arrested face various charges, including trespassing, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstructing law enforcement, littering and unlawful assembly.

Police said the crowd had originally been assembled at Montclair Park at 135th and Montclair Drive for an event advertised as a "Pig Roast".

Anthony Conner, the president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, gave 3 News Now the following statement:

“This act is among the worst examples of the radical violence and vitriol now directed at the law enforcement community. The vast majority of Omahans support our police and reject [these acts] of ignorant hatred. We call on our civic and political leaders to immediately condemn these acts.”

