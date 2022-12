OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County dispatch says that seven people were taken to the hospital after a house fire near 28th and Vane.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say one person has serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

