Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Seven-year-old granddaughter raises money for grandmother's leukemia treatment by cutting off hair

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:32 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 19:37:19-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At the beginning of August, the Mayer family found out their Grandma JoJo was sick.

"I had seen her on a Monday and we joked about her weird bruises, I called it you know, old person's skin," daughter Angie Mayer said. "You know, she bumped anything and got a bruise and we kind of joked about it, but we later found out that was a sign her hemoglobin was so low, a sign of her cancer."

Grandma JoJo has undergone a couple of rounds of chemotherapy, but got switched to a prescription medication that treats the specific type of cancer she has.

"The insurance doesn't always pay for all of it, and it's like $8,000 a month," Angie said. "So this one must have heard some of us talking about the price of her medicine and the price of cancer treatment in general."

JoJo's granddaughter, second-grader Ellie Mayer had a burning question: How could they raise money for her?

"If we got a certain amount of money, I would cut off all my hair," Ellie said.

Ellie did her due diligence: she wrote a letter asking family and friends for support. She also made a vow to donate her hair to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit helping cancer patients, if she raised at least $1,500.

Word spread to Ellie's school, Hartley Melvin Sanborn.

"So her school, elementary school raised $1,800 to give to her grandma," Angie said.

So Ellie fulfilled her promise: chopping her hair off in front of her classmates.

"I don't think there was a dry eye in the gym because they were just all so proud of her. Teachers coming up, teachers that haven't taught her yet, that I haven't even met and we work in the same district," Angie said.

It's breathing new life into the idea that you are never too young to be kind, ambitious or a leader.

"She keeps setting the goals higher, she started off with $500 and that quickly changed to $1,500. Like we said, she already gave her Grandma $5,555," Angie said.

Ellie's goal is to raise $10,000, setting an example that words and actions can speak loud together.

"She's seven and she has helped my parents out in a huge way. And she has shown her classmates, when they did the fundraiser at school, she showed her classmates one girl can make a huge difference," Angie said.

Grandma JoJo next faces a bone marrow transplant in Omaha. Her family is raising money to help with medical expenses. For a link to their story, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018