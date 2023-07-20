Several area organizations part of new Yates Illuminates community center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We’ve shown the progress of turning an old elementary school into a new community center, now we’re getting a look at just some of what Yates Illuminates has to offer.

Community organizations such as Do Space, and Metropolitan Community College can be found in the new Yates Illuminates. Executive director Marie Hélène André said work to renovate the former school is nearing completion and many of the community organizations have moved in and are open. Each organization offers services and learning workshops for people of all ages.

For kids, there are summer camps with educational opportunities in science and technology, and music. Adults can get their GED, take classes on financial literacy, English as a Second Language, and more.

André said she looks forward to how Yates Illuminates will further bring the community together.

“What I think will happen here is more collaboration, more exchanges and more friendship,” André said. “People have already told me they get a good vibe out of this building.”

Yates Illuminates will be holding science clubs for kids and teens ages 6 to 16 on select Sundays, email aspetrescu@alumni.pitt.edu for more information on signing up.

The community center will hold a summer drumming camp starting Monday.

To see the full list of organizations you can find at Yates Illuminates you can check out their website.

