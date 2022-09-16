Several downtown Omaha Metro bus stops to close Monday for 3 year construction project, use alternate stops

The Transit Authority of the City of Omaha — Metro — released an alert on Friday outlining the bus route changes due to construction downtown.

Starting Monday, several downtown Metro bus stops will close in the W. Dale Clark library area. This is due to construction in the block between 14th and 15th Streets, and Farnam and Douglas Streets. It is expected to last three years.

These stops will be closed:

Routes 4, 15, 16, 18, 30: 15th & Farnam NE (ID: 2993)

Riders can use the following stops:



14 th & Farnam NE (ID: 3341)

& Farnam NE (ID: 3341) Route 4 riders must use this stop

use this stop 16th & Farnam NE (ID: 2992)



ORBT: 15th & Douglas station (ID: 6012)

Riders can use the following stops:



16 th & Douglas SW (ID: 1298)

& Douglas SW (ID: 1298) 10th & Douglas SW (ID: 6013)

Routes 13 + 95: 14th & Douglas SW (ID: 2571)

Route 13 riders can use the following stops:



14 th & Dodge NW (ID: 1143)

& Dodge NW (ID: 1143) 14th & Howard NW (ID: 2572)

Route 95 riders can use the following stop:

14th & Howard NW (ID 2572)

Routes 11, 16, Blue (41) and Yellow (43): 14th & Douglas SW (ID: 1299)



Riders can use the following stop:

16 th & Douglas SW (ID: 1298)

& Douglas SW (ID: 1298) 16 th & Douglas SE (ID: 3171)

Route 11 riders must use this stop



& Douglas SE (ID: 3171)

For the latest information on detours and service interruptions, please visit https://myride.ometro.com

