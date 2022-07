OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now has confirmed that a boat crashed around 11 a.m. injuring several people at Bennington Lake.

We reached out to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and are waiting to hear back on the condition of the victims.

Photojournalist Wade Lux saw a medical helicopter and more than one ambulance at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.