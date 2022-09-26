Several Omaha area departments come together to save a horse trapped in water Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Teamwork on Sunday helped save a life at Lake Cunningham.

3 News Now was told that several departments had to come together to get a horse out of a swampy area of the lake.

The horse, named Dakota, ran from its owner and got stuck.

Arrow Towing provided a hoist that the Omaha Fire Department dive team used to free Dakota.

A veterinarian from Nebraska Equine was also on standby along with the Humane Society.

Dakota is doing just fine today.

