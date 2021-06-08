Several people in Omaha being hit by paintballs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating several reports of people being shot with paintballs.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that more than a dozen people have reported being hit by paintballs since Saturday night. Most of the incidents were in northeast and southeast Omaha, but a couple were from west Omaha.

A 14-year-old boy was the first to report, saying he was struck three times. Someone else was hit Sunday night when paintballs were fired from a Jeep. Another person filed a report Monday saying a white car sped away after that person was struck.

The victims reported circular welts on their bodies.

