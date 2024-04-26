Severe Storms: How to prepare for bad weather and what to do in an emergency

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency suggests a 3-day supply of non-perishable food or more and one gallon of water per person per day.

They also say to make sure your electronics are charged before the storm arrives.

Have a flashlight with charged batteries, a portable charger, first aid kit and cash.

As we prepare ahead of the storm, OPPD says they are preparing too.

"We are holding over extra crews so that we will be ready to respond quickly in the event of a power outage, however, our crews can't go out there when there is lightning or other dangers that are threatening them, so they have to kind of wait in their truck, wait for some things to subside before they can get to that," said Jodi Baker, spokesperson for OPPD.

OPPD says If your power goes out, they need to know so be sure to report it so they can respond as quickly as possible.

Other tips from OPPD, "If you do choose to have some sort of portable energy device, a gas generator, something like that, make sure that is on the outside of your home," Baker said.

With the spring season, comes the possibility of severe weather. So, it is important to plan ahead.

