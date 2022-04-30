Watch
Severe thunderstorm warning dropped for Omaha metro

Posted at 8:35 PM, Apr 29, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE: The severe thunderstorm warning has been dropped for the Omaha metro. High winds and precipitation is still expected.

Our team of meteorologists is tracking the severe weather in real-time to keep you safe.

Watch below or live on our 3 News Now Facebook page.

