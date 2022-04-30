Severe thunderstorm warning dropped for Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE: The severe thunderstorm warning has been dropped for the Omaha metro. High winds and precipitation is still expected.
Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings continue across eastern Nebraska this evening. #Omaha, now is the time to get prepared! @MarkStitz, @Chris_R_Swaim, and @CaitlinCOnTV have you covered om @3NewsNowOmaha! #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/e3poMRICNN— Audra Moore (@AudraMooreWx) April 30, 2022
Looked like we had a couple funnels trying to form while watching the rotation in Seward in the last 10 minutes but they quickly dissipated. Thank goodness no #tornadoes for now! #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/zBei9BaY4u— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) April 30, 2022
