Severe thunderstorm warning dropped for Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE: The severe thunderstorm warning has been dropped for the Omaha metro. High winds and precipitation is still expected.

Looked like we had a couple funnels trying to form while watching the rotation in Seward in the last 10 minutes but they quickly dissipated. Thank goodness no #tornadoes for now! #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/zBei9BaY4u — NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) April 30, 2022

