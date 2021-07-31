Strongs winds blow through parts of rural western Iowa

PERSIA, Iowa (KMTV) - Mother Nature blew through rural Harrison County on Friday night.

County officials said they received reports of strong wind gusts at 8:45 p.m. Friday.

“The damage sustained in the area was limited to farm fields and four farm machine sheds in the area,” said Philip Davis, coordinator of the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency. “One machine shed and farming operation received a significant amount of the damage reported."

One resident told 3 News Now that a hay bale weighing about 1,000 pounds got pushed across the road into a bean field in Persia. Other pictures submitted to 3 News Now showed trees getting uprooted.

County officials reported no injuries from the severe weather and no road closures were in place.

The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency spent Saturday surveying the damage.

