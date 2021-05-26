Severed CenturyLink line leads to outages from Columbus to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a CenturyLink fiber line that was cut near Columbus, Nebraska led to internet and phone outages for many customers.

The news was shared with KMTV station engineers and posted about by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office which serves Columbus.

The Sheriff’s Office has been informed that a CenturyLink fiber line has been cut which has rendered our phone lines inoperable. 9-1-1 lines remain unaffected. We apologize for any inconvenience this outage causes. We will provide an update when service has been restored. — Platte Co Sheriff (@PlatteCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

Service returned at KMTV about an hour later.

