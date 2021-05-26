Watch
Severed CenturyLink line leads to outages from Columbus to Omaha

Alex Brandon/ASSOCIATED PRESS
File photo
Internet cable network fiber cable
Posted at 5:15 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 18:15:33-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a CenturyLink fiber line that was cut near Columbus, Nebraska led to internet and phone outages for many customers.

The news was shared with KMTV station engineers and posted about by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office which serves Columbus.

Service returned at KMTV about an hour later.

