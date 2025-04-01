Sewage and water issues: Waterloo neighbors concerned over potential development

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — More than 100 apartments could fill this space near the West Shores neighborhood in Waterloo.

West Shores neighbor Don Hansen said he's worried about how this could affect his neighborhood.

"You can see with 280 homes, and you increase that by 124 or 40%, that can be scary," said Hansen.

He and others, like Carl Bartol, said the infrastructure, water and sewage, was only built with the capacity to handle what's here now.

They're worried about the extra stress on the system and who will pay for it.

"With the rural design of our sewer system, when we don't have power, we don't get to use restrooms and showers and water usage," said Bartol.

Even though they're Waterloo systems, it's the City of Omaha Planning Board that makes the decision because the area is in unincorporated Douglas County.

KMTV talked to Waterloo Board of Trustees Chairman Travis Harlow. He said this community is planning on conducting another study to determine the cost of building a new facility to handle the growth.

The wait gives neighbors time to think about the big picture.

"I'm concerned about the safety of my grandchildren. What's going to happen with them. What if they're out playing and something would happen with them," said Hansen.

For now, Hansen and Bartol said they'll both be talking to the Omaha Planning Board about this.

"We can't put our existing neighborhood at risk for a new development. It just has to get addressed," said Bartol.

The Omaha planning board will be hearing this development at its meeting, Wednesday.

