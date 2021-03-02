Seward County Deputy given Narcan after exposure to white powder

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday morning, a Seward County Deputy was administered Narcan after a tussle that exposed the deputy to “a suspicious powdery substance.”

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 80 just after 3 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. During the stop, the deputy observed the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle’s driver.

The vehicle was occupied by two adults and two juveniles.

While carrying out an investigation and arresting the driver for a DUI charge, a bag containing white powder was found at which point the vehicle’s occupants “became volatile and refused to cooperate with law enforcement.”

During an altercation that ensued following the discovery, a deputy was exposed to the powder which was suspected to be a controlled substance. The deputy “became extremely ill and required immediate medical attention.”

A York County Deputy at the site administered Narcan to the Seward deputy and he was kept stable until being transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.

Three of the four occupants were taken into custody.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office thanked all agencies involved in the life-saving measures taken to care for the exposed deputy which prevented a “potentially tragic situation.”

