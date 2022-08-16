Seward County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash between two tractor trailers

SEWARD, Neb. (KMTV) — The Seward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between two tractor trailers over the weekend.

On Sunday, police were dispatched to a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 near mile marker 379 westbound at around 3 a.m.

According to police, one tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 and struck the rear of another tractor trailer. The second tractor-trailer was disabled on the shoulder of I-80. Police also said the collision caused the first tractor-trailer to catch fire and become fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the first tractor-trailer was pronounced deceased on the scene. They have not been identified at this time.

Both occupants of the second tractor-trailer were transported to Seward Memorial for minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

