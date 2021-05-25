Seward girl wins Missing Children's Day poster contest

OMAHA, Neb. — "Bringing our Missing Children Home" is the theme of this year's poster contest, which strives to create awareness about the hundreds of missing kids.

Mackenna Wollenburg, who lives in Seward is this year's winner. When she entered the contest she had no idea how close to home the abduction of children would be for her.

"I actually had a friend that a few days ago almost got taken from his house and when my mom told me about it, it scared me a lot," said Wollenburg.

Children go missing for a variety of reasons. Some are runaways, others abducted or are trafficked. In Nebraska, 96% of runaways are found within 30 days, 5% of abductions are family abductions. Right now, in Nebraska, we have more than 400 missing kids.

"Parents really need to involve themselves in their kids' lives, monitor their internet usage, their social media, know who their friends are and their families. Unallocated time and kids do not go well together," said Lt. Eric Kauffman, Nebraska State Patrol.

The second and third place winners' posters both depicted the sadness kids feel when others go missing.

"If someone offers you candy, money or to pet their animals, don't get in their car, don't go with them," adds Mackenna.

