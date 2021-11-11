Watch
Sexual assault case dropped against former Millard North teacher

Steffani Nolte (KMTV)
Douglas County Courthouse, Omaha, Neb.
Douglas County Courthouse Exterior
Posted at 11:01 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 12:01:46-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to our partners at the Omaha World-Herald, Andrew McGreevy, a former Millard North teacher arrested last year for sexual assault, was acquitted by a Douglas County District Judge on Wednesday.

Originally, McGreevy faced five counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child. The separate allegations involved five women and one girl which dated back to 2002 and as recently as 2014.

RELATED: Millard teacher arrested on sexual assault charges | Millard North teacher appears in court on sexual assault charges

