Sexual Assault in the military decreased for the first time in a decade

Military Marine
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo a member of the U.S. Marine Corps stands on the tarmac as Marine One, with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden aboard, approaches Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 8:07 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 21:07:35-04

A new report shows sexual assault has decreased in the active-duty military force since 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Defense this is the first decrease in a decade.

Rates of unwanted sexual contact went from 8.4% to 6.8% for women and 1.5% to 1.3% for men between 2021 and 2023.

The D.O.D estimates that's roughly 7,000 fewer sexual assault of service members.

The report also showed a decrease in women experiencing:

-sexual harassment

-climates tolerant of sexual harassment

-gender discrimination

D.O.D officials attribute the decrease to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III who launched an the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military study in 2021.

