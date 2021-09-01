Watch
Sexual assault protest at UI fraternity ends in vandalism

Posted at 2:14 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 15:14:48-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A protest against sexual assault that drew about 1,000 people to a University of Iowa fraternity started peacefully but later resulted in vandalism of buildings and overturned cars.

A group organized the protest Tuesday night at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, which it accused of promoting a culture of sexual assault. The group claimed in social media promotions that two members of the fraternity were “getting away with sexual assault.”

Most of those who protested were peaceful but some vandalized the fraternity, including kicking down a door, shattering windows and spray-painting accusations.

The protest later moved to another house, leading to more vandalism and overturned cars. Fraternity leaders say the men accused of assault were no longer members of the organization.

