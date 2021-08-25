UNL Chancellor: University closing "FIJI House" after suspected sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. — In a press release on Wednesday afternoon, University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green announced that a fraternity at the center of sexual assault allegations would be closed while the investigation is ongoing.

“The Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity at UNL is currently under probation for previous violations of university policy. We are closing the fraternity house and suspending operations of the Fiji chapter while this investigation is ongoing, due to potential violations of that probation. This is the responsible action to take for everyone involved," said Green.

On Tuesday night hundreds of protesters surrounded the fraternity following the reported assault on Monday.

Green's statement continued, “We are committed to creating a safe campus environment for our students, faculty and staff. No one should be a victim of sexual assault or harassment, and we have taken a number of steps to provide additional support and reporting mechanisms for our campus. This spring, under the recommendation of the Campuswide Collaborative on Sexual Misconduct, we instituted new mandatory Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response Training. Additional resources for anyone who has been a victim of sexual misconduct can be found here The university is also required by federal law to follow a process to investigate and address allegations of sexual misconduct.”

