Sexual assault reported to OPD at Central High School

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, officers with the Omaha Police Department (OPD) responded to a call at Central High School where they were advised that a 14-year-old female student had overdosed. Upon arriving, the responding officers were told that the female told her mother that she had been sexually assaulted.

After being transported to Nebraska Medical Center, the responding officers spoke to the student as well as her mother and were advised that “an unknown person forced sex upon her.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.