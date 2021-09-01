Watch
Sexual assault reported to OPD at Central High School

Police originally responded to call about student overdose
Posted at 4:30 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 17:30:31-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, officers with the Omaha Police Department (OPD) responded to a call at Central High School where they were advised that a 14-year-old female student had overdosed. Upon arriving, the responding officers were told that the female told her mother that she had been sexually assaulted.

After being transported to Nebraska Medical Center, the responding officers spoke to the student as well as her mother and were advised that “an unknown person forced sex upon her.”

