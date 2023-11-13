Shadow Lake Towne Center holds local pop-up event

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — There was over 70 different local vendors, all catered directly to you. The Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion featured everything from fall to winter-themed items.

It was the first local pop-up shop event with thousands of people in attendance. There was everything from a petting zoo, local dog rescues, crafts and much more. Planning for the event took months, but they said it was all worth it.

"Papillion is a great small community," marketing director, Erin Kampschneider said. "I feel like the people tend to shop together. They tend to support each other. This is just another way they can do this."

For more themed activities, Shadow Lake's holiday parade is Nov. 22 at the Shadow Lake Towne Center.

