Shadow Lake Towne Center hosting job fair on behalf of tenants

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re in need of a job and live near Shadow Lake Towne Center, an upcoming job fair could be a good place to start.

It will be happening next Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the former Pier 1, located at 7809 Towne Center Parkway.

“Our job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers in the community to connect directly with our tenants that are seeking new employees,” said Brian Lemon, marketing director for PREP Property Group. “Stores that are hiring include Old Navy, Hy-Vee, JCPenney, and many more – and they have a wide variety of jobs to fill for those looking for either full- or part-time work.”

No appointments are necessary and applicants are encouraged to bring resumes and “dress for success.”

You can find more information by clicking here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.