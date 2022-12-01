Share Omaha and Share Iowa raise more than $2 million for nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This year Share Omaha and Share Iowa helped raise more than $2 million for nonprofits across the metro area, that's while numbers are still coming in for Giving Tuesday.

While Giving Tuesday may be over people can still help local nonprofits in need of donations or volunteering as inflation remains a factor for many.

One Iowa non-profit said people can educate themselves on how they can help these important organizations thrive.

"Let's all become more knowledgeable about the non-profit work we do throughout our region,” said Cara Cool-Trede, executive director of Avenue Scholars Southwest Iowa. “So, if they weren't able to donate it's just good to go out and start learning about these different non-profits and sharing in our message.”

The final tally has yet to be announced.

