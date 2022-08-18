Share Omaha connects those wanting to donate goods to people and charities in need

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Seven years ago when Martha finished serving a prison sentence of more than five years, she was looking for a new start.

“I wanted to go where I knew no one,” she said. “I needed new friends, a new playground, so I came to Council Bluffs.”

New Visions Homeless Services helped her get an apartment, as well as a few other things.

“I had 10 grocery bags of clothing, hygiene items, my paperwork and such, and that was it,” she said.

Martha’s apartment is now fully furnished and it's thanks, in large part, to community donations.

“I was able to receive cooking utensils, plates, glasses, towels,” she said. “Everything you need to have in a house that I didn't have.

New Visions is one of many nonprofits that accept donations and works with Share Omaha to connect donors to recipients. Share Omaha offers a one-stop shop online where donors can see exactly what local organizations need.

“We just want to make sure [donated] items avoid the landfill and get to use the fullness of their life with new homes and clients of our nonprofit members,” said Marjorie Maas of Share Omaha.

Brandy Waller with New Visions said the site helps its mission to provide help and hope.

“It's an amazing platform,” Waller said. “A lot of nonprofits are so busy doing the human work that we need other organizations like Share Omaha to be able to go out there and be our voice and tell them what our clients need.”

They hope it leads to more positive stories like Martha's.

“It's a good feeling,” Martha said. “It makes me feel very grateful.”

In addition to living at one of the shelter's apartment units, Martha also volunteers her time to help others.

