SHARE Omaha & SHARE Iowa thank community for generous donations; more than $4 million raised

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — SHARE Omaha and Share Iowa say more than $4.2 million was raised for more than 700 local nonprofits.

The organizations also recived more than a hundred new volunteers and fulfilled more than 27,000 wish list items.

The CEO of Share Good Nationwide says this year’s Giving Tuesday was the biggest day for any site in its history.

See the full press release below

SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa are celebrating the generosity of the community on Monday. Both organizations were able to raise over $4.2 million dollars on Giving Tuesday.

Over 1,800 gifts from new donors contributed to the success of more than 700 local nonprofits, according to a press release.

Giving Tuesday in the metro is a partnership of SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa and is supported by Core Bank and TS Bank. Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving is a global giving event.

These nonprofits also garnered over one hundred new volunteers and fulfilled over 27,000 wish list items. Donors were propelled by giving incentives from a $67,500 bonus fund raised by Todd Simon, CEO of Omaha Steaks, and a 20% match by the Community Foundation for Western Iowa for endowment funds.

“This was the biggest day of transactions for any SHARE site in history,” said Marjorie Maas, now CEO of Share Good nationwide. “Even with the challenges of the past few years with COVID and the economy, people really care about each other and their communities. Our results are truly celebrated.”

President of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa and SHARE Iowa Executive Director Donna Dostal said, “On #GivingTuesday712, 229 donations were made into endowment funds with the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, supporting 25 different organizations. The Community Foundation with its SHARE Iowa initiative has helped raise over $1.25 million to benefit and ensure the ongoing sustainability of nonprofits in our region, and donations continue coming in through the end of the year.”

According to Dostal, SHARE Iowa has nearly doubled in participating nonprofits since its launch in September 2022, an 82% increase in under three months.

Iowa nonprofits and the public told SHARE Iowa that having Iowa-based representation with the SHARE Iowa platform is a huge benefit, and multiple organizations reported having new donors this year.

Elizabeth Hunter with Pollinator Alliance of the Heartland (PATH) told SHARE Iowa, “For a first-year organization who signed up at the last minute, it was great to get several donations.”

Another example of Giving Tuesday generosity was Core Bank, #GivingTuesday402 sponsor, which collected over 26,000 diapers for Nebraska Diaper Bank.

#GivingTuesday712 sponsor, TS Bank, donated 334 hats and mittens to local schoolchildren and almost 6,000 diapers for area nonprofits.

“With the slowing economy, we were hesitant to set goals much higher than last year's total, but we were very surprised to surpass last year's total by $5,000 (41%).” — Abby Skradski, Bethlehem House.

“It was our first year. I’m excited with our support in comments from our community. Our community loves our work! This means so much to us! What we learned was that there is a place for us in Omaha and that our work matters. In this first year, that is worth more than a huge fundraising amount for us.” — Stephanie Kidd, Radio Theatre Omaha.

“I was expecting $5 and $20 gifts to make up a majority of our donations, but so many people dug deep and gave more. It was truly amazing, and we are so grateful.” — Nick Osborn, Film Streams.

“Most of our donors were new. Your platform helped us reach people we wouldn't normally reach.” — Tamika Mease, North Omaha Community Partnership.

“J's Coffee in Council Bluffs selected us to donate a portion of their profits from their sales on Giving Tuesday from 7-11 a.m.! A great way for funds and awareness of the Council Bluffs Chapter.” — Patrice Monnier, First Responders Foundation.

“Our donations were greater than expected, and we received two volunteers via the SHARE website.” – Richard Warner, Historical Society of Pottawattamie County.

