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Shareholders' perspectives on Buffett, Abel and America's economy

By some estimates, 40,000 guests are in Omaha this weekend for the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting. 3 News Now's Mary Nelson enjoyed connecting with some of them.
By some estimates, 40,000 guests are in Omaha this weekend for the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting. 3 News Now's Mary Nelson enjoyed connecting with some of them.
Shareholders' perspectives on Buffett, Abel and America's economy
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OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 2026 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting is one for the record books.

This weekend is the company's first — in six decades — without Warren Buffett at the helm. Instead, his hand-picked successor, Greg Abel, will address shareholders on Saturday.

3 News Now joined out-of-town visitors and locals to take in the socializing, shopping, and general milling-about at the CHI Health Center on Friday. We were curious about their perspectives on the stability of the company, and also presented an open-ended question about our nation's economy — for them to take where they wished.

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