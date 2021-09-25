Shenandoah remembers the Everly Brothers

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (KMTV) - One hundred and fifty years of a town many residents would call quaint if it weren’t for two musicians

“It’s our annual Shen fest celebration, but more importantly we’re remembering a lot of things and the Everly Brothers are one of those things that were especially pertinent to this occasion,” said Shelly Warner of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association.

Rock stars Don and Phil Everly grew up and started their music career in Shenandoah. Residents say they put the town on the map, and some even add they’re pioneers of rock and roll.

“We feel like rock and roll can’t be explained in history without talking about the Everly Brothers and you can’t talk about the Everly Brothers without talking about Shenandoah,” said Bill Hillman, facilitator of the Everly family home.

Don Everly passed just weeks before the 150th celebration. Phil died in 2014.

“There are no words, just devastation,” said Don Everly’s son, Edan Donald Everly. “I don’t know if I’ve even processed it all the way.”

Edan Donald Everly made the trip to Iowa to celebrate with the town, and now to honor his father.

He says the support the community shows for his father and uncle is overwhelming.

“Shenandoah has always been wonderful and now that I’m back after 36 years and getting this warm reception it’s just overwhelming,” said Edan Donald Everly.

As the town celebrates 150, they can’t do it without remembering the Everly Brothers.

