Sheriff: Fremont County deputy killed in crash on Tuesday

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a deputy was killed in a crash on Highway 275 near 260th Street on Tuesday.

The deputy was identified as 37-year-old Austin “Melvin” Richardson.

According to a press release, at around 12:38 p.m., Richardson was traveling northbound when a southbound combine driven by 64-year-old James Groff collided with Richardson.

Richardson was killed as a result of the collision according to police.

The accident remains under investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.