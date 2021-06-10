Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff: Human remains discovered at Lincoln-area lake

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
Man cited in connection to possible hate crime at Temple Israel
police-lights
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 16:25:42-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's investigators in southeastern Nebraska are investigating after human remains were found at a lake near Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday that the remains were located on the southwest side of Pawnee Lake. The person's identity is not yet known and investigators say the site is being treated as a crime scene.

As such, the sheriff's department has blocked public access to vehicular and water traffic on the southwest side of the lake while the scene is investigated.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018