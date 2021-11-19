Watch
Sheriff: Iowa couple's death ruled a murder-suicide

Posted at 8:54 PM, Nov 18, 2021
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a married Iowa couple's deaths were a murder-suicide.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's office said officers were called on Nov. 7 to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home east of Council Bluffs. They found 83-year-old Bonnie Rankin dead of a gunshot wound. Her husband, 86-year-old Harvey Rankin, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. He died Tuesday.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jim Doty said the investigation determined the couple died from a murder-suicide and the investigation has been closed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
