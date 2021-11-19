Sheriff: Iowa couple's death ruled a murder-suicide

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a married Iowa couple's deaths were a murder-suicide.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's office said officers were called on Nov. 7 to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home east of Council Bluffs. They found 83-year-old Bonnie Rankin dead of a gunshot wound. Her husband, 86-year-old Harvey Rankin, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. He died Tuesday.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jim Doty said the investigation determined the couple died from a murder-suicide and the investigation has been closed.

