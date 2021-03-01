Menu

Sheriff: Man arrested in killing of 2-year-old Fairbury boy

Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a man has been arrested, accused of killing a 2-year-old boy in a Fairbury home.
FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a man has been arrested, accused of killing a 2-year-old boy in a Fairbury home.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a Fairbury apartment Friday after a woman called to say she needed an ambulance for her son. Deputies say a man identified as Jake Gonzalez was at the apartment when the call was made, but fled on foot after deputies called for an ambulance.

Deputies say they found the boy in a closet with severe injuries to his torso and head. He later died at an Omaha hospital.

Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, child abuse and other counts.

