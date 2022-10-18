Sheriff: One person killed in Sunday crash near Tekamah

BURT COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Burt County Sheriff's Office said in an email it is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in rural Burt County, just southeast of Tekamah.

According to Sheriff Eric Nick, the Burt County Dispatch reported the crash on Sunday.

Deputies and Tekamah Fire and Rescue responded to the scene where the driver was found dead. They were the only occupant of the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

Names are being withheld to provide time for family notification.

