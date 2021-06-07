Sheriff: Woman killed in rollover crash in eastern Nebraska

WESTON, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in eastern Nebraska say a woman has died in a rollover crash near the village of Weston.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the crash happened Sunday afternoon on a county road northwest of Weston.

Deputies and local fire and rescue workers were called around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash and found a sport utility vehicle at the scene with the driver, identified as 29-year-old Katie Weakly, of Prague, pinned inside.

Officials say Weakly had not been wearing a seat belt when the SUV went into a ditch and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.