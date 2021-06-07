Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff: Woman killed in rollover crash in eastern Nebraska

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 15:35:22-04

WESTON, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in eastern Nebraska say a woman has died in a rollover crash near the village of Weston.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the crash happened Sunday afternoon on a county road northwest of Weston.

Deputies and local fire and rescue workers were called around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash and found a sport utility vehicle at the scene with the driver, identified as 29-year-old Katie Weakly, of Prague, pinned inside.

Officials say Weakly had not been wearing a seat belt when the SUV went into a ditch and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018