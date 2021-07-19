Watch
Sheriff's office: Man found dead near Columbus, Nebraska had been hit by 3 vehicles

File Photo
Ambulance
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 14:56:11-04

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Eastern Nebraska say a man who died on U.S. Highway 30 near Columbus had been hit by three vehicles.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office said the fatal accident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday about 12 miles southwest of Columbus.

The Omaha World-Herald reports investigators determined that 41-year-old Antonio Esquivel Rivas, of Shelby, was standing in the highway when he was hit by a westbound pickup truck.

Investigators say Rivas was then hit by two eastbound vehicles — a tow truck and another pickup truck. Rivas was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, and authorities did not immediately report issuing any citations. Rivas' death remains under investigation.

