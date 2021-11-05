Sheriff’s office searching for victims of man who allegedly sent explicit material to 11-year-old, tried to lure child for sex

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, it arrested a man who allegedly sent explicit material to an 11-year-old child and then tried to lure the child to engage in sex. The sheriff's office also believes there may be more victims.

The suspect, 36-year-old Ricky Bennett, was booked on Wednesday at the Douglas County Department of Corrections and is being held on a bond of 10% of $500,000.

The office said, “The investigation determined that during the summer of 2021, Bennett knowingly communicated with an eleven (11) year old victim through a social media application sending sexually explicit material to the victim, also attempting to lure the victim to engage in a sex act.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with further information to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Hotline at 402-444-6000.

3 News Now is publishing Bennett's photo because authorities believe there may be other victims in this case. Our policy is to not publish photos of those who have been charged, but not convicted of crimes unless they are a potential danger to the public or investigators believe there may be more victims.

